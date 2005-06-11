Show

Hour 1:

“Sing Radio” with Barry Brazier. Hear Barry sing his show to “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Hal and Viola make a banner for the Michael Jackson trial. Tsunami Sam sings a song called “Joe Jackson, you better have the blues.” Rick Murphy from the Catholic Mens Abstinence League tells Justin McAlroy he’ll go to hell if he has sex.

Hour 2: Phil talks about his pilot, Fillmore Middle and reads some e-mail. Phil talks about Sean Penn’s “journalism” in Iran. An E-mailer says Condoleeza Rice called the show last night. Phil talks about poor reporting on CIA concerning 9-11.

Hour 3:

Brass Villanueva says the Minutemen Project is illegal. Callers say Brass is an idiot that doesn’t know that California is in America.