Show
Hour 1:
“Sing Radio” with Barry Brazier. Hear Barry sing his show to “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Hal and Viola make a banner for the Michael Jackson trial. Tsunami Sam sings a song called “Joe Jackson, you better have the blues.” Rick Murphy from the Catholic Mens Abstinence League tells Justin McAlroy he’ll go to hell if he has sex.
Hour 2: Phil talks about his pilot, Fillmore Middle and reads some e-mail. Phil talks about Sean Penn’s “journalism” in Iran. An E-mailer says Condoleeza Rice called the show last night. Phil talks about poor reporting on CIA concerning 9-11.
Hour 3:
Brass Villanueva says the Minutemen Project is illegal. Callers say Brass is an idiot that doesn’t know that California is in America.
I laughed so hard, I got shooting pains in my left arm with that whole “Joe Jackson you better have the blues bit” – it was freak scene, now I’m hanging with Mr. Kleen.
We need my boy brass villanueva to.protest against trump to help La Raza lol