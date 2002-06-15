Show
Friday, June 14, 2002
Hour 1: Jay Santos (starts 10 minutes in) of the Citizens Auxiliary police is outside stores checking to see if children are bastard children. He ends getting on some tangent about God being hydrogen-based and people being carbon-based.
Hour 2: VARIETY.
Hour 3: VARIETY.
Hour 2 is Lloyd Bonafide. He is on to argue that we should be lenient towards pedophile priests because the movie The Exorcist predicted that evil would come out of Iraq and the priests are our only line of defense.