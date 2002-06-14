Show
Thursday, June 13, 2002
Hour 1: Steve Bosell was drunk at a Lakers game, pulled his pants down, and showed up at a news van where he appeared on TV. He is humiliated and is suing everyone. Phil closes wondering how anchor Robert McKernan ever got on the air.
Hour 2: VARIETY.
Hour 3: VARIETY.
Hour 2 is Lloyd Bonafide. He is on to argue that we should be lenient towards pedophile priests because the movie The Exorcist predicted that evil would come out of Iraq and the priests are our only line of defense.