Dr. Jim Sadler started the show to discuss the pregnant Governor in the hospital. He thinks that women can’t do their jobs properly when pregnant.

Austin Amarca joined us in the second hour with his classic “don’t mess with Texas” bit. He throws execution fiestas and is pissed that Bush supported the delay of McVeigh’s execution. He feels that Bush betrayed his Texas roots.

Colleen Kristen Brewster joined us to start the third hour. She was on the show to discuss her “Big Sister/Little Sister Cruise”. Fat and ugly women will pair up with hot women. The fat learn how to act and dress. And the pretty women learn what not to let happen.

The hour then closed with a boxing match: Mother’s Day Massacre. It was Florence Henderson vs Barbara Billingsly, with guest Jerry Mathers. Billingsly wins and sounds like a black guy. David G. Hall calls in to rip Phil for making Billingsly black. Should’ve made her hispanic.

