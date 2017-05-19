Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, May 19, 2017

Phil and General Shaw host a show featuring some classic Milwaukee Lion commercials and a much-requested Bob Bakian Traffic Marathon.

The BSP Classic Show is from February 2003. Bobbie Dooley is an HOA president who is going into people’s houses and making sure they aren’t hoarding food, given the run-up to the Iraq War.

Episode 906 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast