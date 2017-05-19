Pre-Show
Friday, May 19, 2017
Phil and General Shaw host a show featuring some classic Milwaukee Lion commercials and a much-requested Bob Bakian Traffic Marathon.
The BSP Classic Show is from February 2003. Bobbie Dooley is an HOA president who is going into people’s houses and making sure they aren’t hoarding food, given the run-up to the Iraq War.
Episode 906 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
The Bobbie bit was performed live a the Aspen Comedy Festival, hence the sound of genuine background laughter.
What was the name of the song at the beginning?
I love Phil’s music
++ Lousy Stinkin Kraut Jams & Jellies patriarch Jerry Higgenmeyer. This voice was used for a one-time character on the daily show, and I’ve forgotten what, but I love that voice.
++ I love how the Margaret Grey Players doing traffic popped up in there. I love that Boyd Sweetan checks out by crashing into a water tower (although he’s caught by surprise every time) and the sound effects are machine gun fire and the sound of a plane hit going down.
Alright classic Bobbie!