Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Thursday, May 18, 2017

From August of last year, August Selson presents the “August Selson Sex Addicts Show” and a weird lecture on how couples can turn each other on… by watching each other go to the bathroom. And more!

The BSP Classic Show is from July 2003. Steve Bosell says he’s the victim of spousal abuse because his wife grabbed his arm when he was walking away and left marks. He read a book, figured out that he had shame and was abused.

Episode 905 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast