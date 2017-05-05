Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, May 5, 2017

Phil congratulates Bob Green on his Bar Fight win. Ted Bell screams that Mexican Mules (tequila and ginger beer) have made him dumber. And Tom Catton is on the Russian River trying to live the ‘authentic life’ while stealing canned goods.

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2001. Bob Greene comes on to fill everyone in on Calista Flockhart’s recent adoption. He argues that some anorexic women have been know to eat their babies.

Episode 896 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast