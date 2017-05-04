 

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Phil hosts a show featuring the original, commercial improvised shows from 2016. It’s a trip!

From November 2001, Pastor Rennick says reparations for American slavery have begun with the victories of blacks in the U.S. Open and the numerous black NFL quarterbacks.

Episode 895 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

  • Craig Johnson

    Still get a laugh thinking of one of the early sponsors of the show, before the commercials spots: Eggs & You, where they “bring you your breakfast and leave you alone with it.”

