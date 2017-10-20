 

Friday, October 20, 2017

Phil talks baseball and brings on Frank Grey, Margaret’s husband, to remember early 20th century ball clubs. Then Ted Bell, with season tickets behind home plate for the World Series, complains that Bill Bithicott’s big-eared kids will be seen in his season seats next to him.

The BSP Classic Show is from July 2004. Phil discusses the lunacy surrounding Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction.” Ted Bell asks less-wealthy members of a high school reunion to leave so their more affluent classmates can have the run of the place. Paul McNamara says his renters better do chores to show their gratitude.

Episode 1011 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

Showing 5 comments
  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    Ended prematurely… Like some radio hosts I know LOL

  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    Blank air 13:01 to 16:15

    • TwiceRemoved77
      TwiceRemoved77

      yeah on the download

      • TwiceRemoved77
        TwiceRemoved77

        but it picks right back up where it left off

        • TwiceRemoved77
          TwiceRemoved77

          The Full Show download and stream on this page blows duck. Go to the Soundcloud stream to hear it in its entirety.

0

