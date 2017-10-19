Pre-Show
Thursday, October 19, 2017
Phil introduces a couple of clips from the new Miami Archives and talks on air with his attorney Harvey Weirman about avoiding some legal potholes…. all while Harvey is dealing with his son-in-law getting a radiophone chord wrapped around Harvey’s leg.
The BSP Classic Show is from June 2003. Among other features, Jeff Dowder says children are traumatized by parents who have only one limb, citing Paul McCartney’s new wife Heather.
Episode 1010 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Phil, how do you spell the name of band in the opening? C’est La Vies?
Saylavees. They’re out of New York.