There is no BSP chat tonight. I repeat, there is no BSP chat tonight.

There will be a BSP Classic Show.

Instead, there will be a Facebook Live at 9 p.m. I repeat, there will be a Facebook Live at 9 p.m.

Finally, our Saturday Cinema will be a tad late. Please stay tuned.

This concludes our Memorial Weekend Schedule announcement.

Comments
  • Carleton Cornils

    You got me good ! My cardiologist said I will recover just fine. Many MI thanks. Carleton Cornils …the winner and no longer a loser.

