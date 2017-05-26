There is no BSP chat tonight. I repeat, there is no BSP chat tonight.
There will be a BSP Classic Show.
Instead, there will be a Facebook Live at 9 p.m. I repeat, there will be a Facebook Live at 9 p.m.
Finally, our Saturday Cinema will be a tad late. Please stay tuned.
This concludes our Memorial Weekend Schedule announcement.
You got me good ! My cardiologist said I will recover just fine. Many MI thanks. Carleton Cornils …the winner and no longer a loser.