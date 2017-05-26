Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, May 26, 2017

Bob Green Today is on the air. Bob tries to figure out how he got destroyed by Margaret Grey in the Bar Fight semis and winds up getting another fat lip in the process. Special guests include General Gaylen Shaw, Bob’s manager Bill Eddy, Shuggy Wilson, Margaret Grey and Pastor William Rennick.

The BSP Classic Hour is from April 2001. Jay Santos says that you can’t blame a Cincinnati cop for shooting an unarmed black kid. You see, Cincy cops come from Northern Kentucky and are hillbillies, who are too stupid to know the difference.

Episode 911 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast