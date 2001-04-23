Show

Bob Green kicked off the show as a gas station owner. He says that gas prices go up because owners need to pay for all of the free stuff that they give out, like paper towels, soap, water, etc.

Art Griego joined us in the second hour to discuss the Peruvian pilot who shot down the missionary plane. Art thinks it was because of an Incan uprising against missionaries.

Jeff Dowder kicked off the final hour. Some guy called 911 after an accident, and not only did he not say thank you, but he didn’t offer a reward either. How ungrateful…

Phil wrapped up the show to give his non-controversial controversy: “I do not like Who Wants to be a Millionaire. I could get fired for this…”

