Show

Hour 1:

Phil talks about celebrating Easter with his bizarre family. “Goodbye Earl” Steve Bosell joins the program, he is scared to death over suspicions that his wife is planning to kill him after being reading the lyrics of a song by the Dixie Chicks.

Hour 2:

“Elián Hostage Situation” Retired federal agent officer Austin Amarka joins the program to discuss the extraction of Elián González from his uncles home in Florida.

Hour 3:

Phil talks about Dr.Laura and making radio history. Lil’ Ian Anderson reports on his recent trip to Graceland, he says that Ozzy Osborne is a better example of Rock N Roll than Elvis Presley was. Phil talks about getting his ass kicked in pool by his kids