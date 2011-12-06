Show
Don Parsely tried to con Phil and his listeners into thinking he had experience as an escaped convict and therefore was the best man to try and bring in a fuigitive in New Hampshire. All he needs is $50,000.
Chris Norton, a telemarketer and sometime pornstar, was ‘forced” into breaking off his engagement to a young lady when he couldn’t take the fact she had a double mastectomy. “I know it makes me look like a double-douche or a douche deluxe, if you will, but that’s the way it is,” said Chris while breathing through his mouth.
Warren Buffett was taxed at 17% for his income in 2010. He paid roughly 6.9 million in taxes. A married couple who earns more than $250,000 combined pay a tax between 25 and 35%. If you want true fairness, then let everyone pay 17%. No exceptions. I mean, that's equally fair aint it? If Warren wants to pay more then by all means he should write out a check to the Treasury dept, and not worry about what other rich guys do with their money. Besides, not all rich people are liberal elites. On the contrary, when it comes to money everyone is a conservative because we all want lower taxes. From the super rich to us regular joes, we all want to save a buck.
I gotta disagree somewhat. I very much did not like the "news talk" years. An hour a night is enough. There have been some very funny shows of late. The Nov. 28 show was hilarious, for example.
I have to agree with Mojo. I've been going back and listening to the earliest shows on this site right now (circa 2000) and there's no comparison. Every one I've heard is just on another level of hilariousness. The ideas are better, Phil's interactions with the callers are better, and even the callers themselves seem better.
And yes, his take on the news is refreshing and insightful, especially when he uses history to put things in perspective. His shows right after Sept 11 are excellent.
The only time I skip through the third hour is when he starts going off, for the umpteenth time, on one of those topics he loves to beat to death, like how much the FCC blows, or how much he's busting his ass for this show, etc.
But I keep in mind that if I had to come up with 3 hours of material every night, after coming up with 3 hours of material every night for over a decade, well, blowing chipmunks wouldn't even begin to describe how bad it would be. So I can't be too hard on him.
Actually I came in here to say I PREFER the last hour these days.
The "comedy" bits have really suffered as of late. The dozen or so other Phans I listen to the show with all agree that the lack of prep or writing or general "give a shit" on Phil's part has really hurt the show. The bits don't feel like they've been thought through, and thanks to the BSP we now see that Phil seems to come up with his material about 10 minutes before air.
And for the love of god, this trend of stretching ONE half-baked bit over the FULL TWO HOURS is impossible to sit through. In fact if it becomes clear that Phil is about to take a bit into the second hour we just stop listening.
On the other hand, the "news and info" hour is refreshing. Ever since Phil tried his hand at pure ranting since Sept 11 I've enjoyed it when it happens. It helps that he's not trying to make a flacid bit stand up, but, in general, I like listening to Phil ramble. He's a well-read, intelligent man with lucid, interesting opinions, a fun style and one hell of a fountain of knowledge.
I'd rather listen to 3 hours of off the cuff talk than even one hour of a bit that's going nowhere. If Phil refuses to put a little work into crafting his comedy as he once did, I say don't bother and just rap to us. It's entertaining and never disappoints.
