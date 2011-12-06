Show

Don Parsely tried to con Phil and his listeners into thinking he had experience as an escaped convict and therefore was the best man to try and bring in a fuigitive in New Hampshire. All he needs is $50,000.

Chris Norton, a telemarketer and sometime pornstar, was ‘forced” into breaking off his engagement to a young lady when he couldn’t take the fact she had a double mastectomy. “I know it makes me look like a double-douche or a douche deluxe, if you will, but that’s the way it is,” said Chris while breathing through his mouth.