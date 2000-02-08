Show

Hour 1:

“Sensitivity Expert” Security consultant and sensitivity trainer Brad Rifkin joins the program to discuss the comments made by pro baseball player John Rocker. Brad feels Mr.Rockers comments do not display and understanding of the way society is changing.

Hour 2:

RC Collins and his friends have a bet on whether or not Star Trek’s James Doohan and his wife will have a “Mongo” kid or not. Phil talks about his weekend and rants about his kids being picky eaters. Bud Dickman’s “Top 10 Head Injuries.”

Hour 3:

“Signature Hairstyle” Bobbie Dooley is horrified over the fact that a woman from the Homeowners Association stole her signature hairstyle. Bobbie vows to get back at the woman by seducing her husband.