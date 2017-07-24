Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, July 24, 2017

Summer football has started at BelMar and Coach Dozier is dealing with parents and making sandwiches at Subway… Bobbie (and Steve) Dooley discuss her near pill overdose… Chris Norton has produced some “lectures” on sex, advising guys to talk openly about ‘masser’bashun.’

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2002. Hour 2: Vernon Dozier heads a neighborhood watch to look for child molesters, but he’s the only member and he spends time logging the colors of potential victims’ panties.

Episode 952 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast