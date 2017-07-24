Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Monday, July 24, 2017
Summer football has started at BelMar and Coach Dozier is dealing with parents and making sandwiches at Subway… Bobbie (and Steve) Dooley discuss her near pill overdose… Chris Norton has produced some “lectures” on sex, advising guys to talk openly about ‘masser’bashun.’
The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2002. Hour 2: Vernon Dozier heads a neighborhood watch to look for child molesters, but he’s the only member and he spends time logging the colors of potential victims’ panties.
Episode 952 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Showing 4 comments
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
This episode is a classic
I like “jumped the squirrel”. Its the point of a run in a series where things get real weird.
One of the best shows on the Igor Network was “Frank Gray, Private Dick”
If you hit up Switzerland for vacation you should check out the collection de l’art brut. Museum devoted to art of psychiatric patients and others with suffering mental illness/social isolation, many from early in the 20th century. Amazing stuff.