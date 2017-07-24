 

Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, July 24, 2017

Summer football has started at BelMar and Coach Dozier is dealing with parents and making sandwiches at Subway… Bobbie (and Steve) Dooley discuss her near pill overdose… Chris Norton has produced some “lectures” on sex, advising guys to talk openly about ‘masser’bashun.’

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2002. Hour 2: Vernon Dozier heads a neighborhood watch to look for child molesters, but he’s the only member and he spends time logging the colors of potential victims’ panties.

Episode 952 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

Showing 4 comments
  • Chris
    Chris

    This episode is a classic

  • Jacob

    I like “jumped the squirrel”. Its the point of a run in a series where things get real weird.

  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    One of the best shows on the Igor Network was “Frank Gray, Private Dick”

  • Chris
    Chris

    If you hit up Switzerland for vacation you should check out the collection de l’art brut. Museum devoted to art of psychiatric patients and others with suffering mental illness/social isolation, many from early in the 20th century. Amazing stuff.

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search