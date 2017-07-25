Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
An hour in the life of radio announcer Art Battaglia.
The BSP Classic Hour is a variety Hour from March 2002!
Episode 953 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Showing 21 comments
What was that song during the pre-show?
My dumbass listened to this while I was shaving. I couldn’t stop laughing at this, and cut myself shaving a few times. So thanks for that.
Hilarious! While the panel/story was missed, I thought it excelled in its sheer absurdity. Hilllll Peopllleeeee!
I’m not saying Art Battaglia is a pillhead, but he might be popping Dobo’s Pep Pills on a regular basis.
The Classic Hour starts with Margaret slapping her son (un named) after his pants got tight while watching Christina Aguilera sing Lady Marmalade.
11 year old Jason Jay Delmonico. He’s named. I don’t know what I was listening to.
Comments all over the board. I was a little slow, but I got it. Good work
MG “I swallowed as fast as I could, then ran into the next room… Let me tell you something else Bridget, I know how to polish a 6-shooter!” HA! AWESOME!
My mind kept going to Kenny Slag and wondering why I couldn’t hear the people talking to Arts Bataglias in his ear.
WTF? This must be a sycophant detector: put out an hour of unlistenable crap and see who praises how funny it was here.
Baby….Bag….oh oh…good…Phil!!
This is.. painfully unfunny and dull
These is.. painfullys unfunnys ands dull
This are… painfully unfuns also dulls
Those is… painful unfunnier aaand dolts
This are..
I’m all for trying new bits, but this didn’t click with with me. Still, appreciate going outside the box looking for something new.
I honestly thought I was going to laugh myself to death listening to the show today. I’m pretty sure the person sitting next to me on the bus thought I was certifiably insane as I was listening through my headphones and suppressing my laughter. I will never forget “Hill People” and “The GrrrandPooh”.
Phil!!! This show blew chipmunks!
Had to go to the classic hour to get some laughs.
Absolutely hilarious! SudBERRYsoap.
I bailed out after 4 minutes What is up with Phil? Hope he’s alright!
This is the best thing I’ve heard in quite a while. Brilliant.
No good today … 🙁
i Never saw Phil read from a script before, and consult others on what to say. Hope I don’t ever have to again.
I bet you were a caller back in the day. 🙂