Monday, July 31, 2017

Larry Grover and his mother go door-to-door to do their own voter fraud investigation. David G. Hall, now managing Phil, is not happy when Phil misses a big Hollywood party Saturday night. Jay Santos can’t keep a poker face while playing fellow auxiliary cops from San Francisco, the Dirty Harry Street Squadrons…

The BSP Classic Hour is from December 1999. Dr. Jeff Dowdder is proposing that America pay reparations to the people of Hawaii for dismantling and ‘muffing up’ their government.

Episode 957 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast