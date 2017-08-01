Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

It’s William Brainerd with “I’m Disturbed,” a show that chronicles extreme metal music and the crazed anger of Mr. Brainerd! An encore from August 2016.

The BSP Classic Hour is from March 2000, Dr. Jim Sadler joins the program to discuss a recently released study that says the average European sized condom is too big for German males. Dr. Sadler asks the question… when is WWII going to be over with?

Episode 958 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast