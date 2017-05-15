Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, May 15, 2017

Grocer Bob Green, at a family checkers tournament, is rattled by North Korea and Donald Trump and thinks his life’s problems are chicken s*** in comparison. Herb Sewell doesn’t want to say “Happy Mother’s Day.” He wants to say “Mother’s Day.” That’s it.

The BSP Classic Hour is from September 2000. Ruben Ramon Escobar joins the program to talk about the plane that went down off the coast of Cuba. He believes that Elian Gonzales was on board attempting to come back to the United States.

Episode 902 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast