Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Bobbie and Steve Dooley of the Western Estates Homeowners Association address the question of whether or not they’re leading a cult. Ted Bell has the Dunphy Brothers on stage in the Prime Rib Room… again. Father James McQuarters reveals that he was a pain in the ass as a kid.

The BSP Classic Hour, from December 2001, stars Steve Bosell suing his pregnant wife after he had cybersex with his neighbor, not knowing the neighbor… was a man.

Episode 903 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast