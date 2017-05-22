Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, May 22, 2017

Chef Carl Chodillia has the recipe for lemongrass hamburgers but he winds up throwing them in the street… Ted Bell catches a congressman friend slandering another friend of his but doesn’t know how to play it… Dr. William Brown has got a real problem with sea lions.

The BSP Classic Hour is from July 2005. Don Berman from Channel 19 News is Phil’s special guest. Don talks about teenage drinking and driving and how kids can avoid the peer pressure to drink and drive while still enjoying the party by smoking a ‘little bit of weed.’ When asked by Phil if he was stoned at work, Don said ‘the effects wear off by the time you pull into the parking lot.’

Episode 907 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast