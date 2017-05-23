 

Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

It’s a Phil-Only show. Phil talks about his immigrant parents, ‘fake news’ and the gnarly faces some hockey players have…

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2006. Rudy Canosa plays the new Ashley Simpson single called ‘La-La.’ Also, the PHS show presents ‘Earl Pants Car Talk.’ Plus, Hal & Viola check in on their way to Laughlin.

Episode 908 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

Comments
  • Julie Williams
    Julie Williams

    Oh I love the Rudy when he sings the LALA song!!

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search