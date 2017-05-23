Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

It’s a Phil-Only show. Phil talks about his immigrant parents, ‘fake news’ and the gnarly faces some hockey players have…

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2006. Rudy Canosa plays the new Ashley Simpson single called ‘La-La.’ Also, the PHS show presents ‘Earl Pants Car Talk.’ Plus, Hal & Viola check in on their way to Laughlin.

Episode 908 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast