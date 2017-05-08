Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Monday, May 8, 2017
Happy Monday. Phil greets the panel after a Kentucky Derby weekend and they immediately call Dr. Sadler because Phil doesn’t look too good. Chris Norton makes a return visit to talk about his latest adult film idea … Marie Le Pen (but not really her) costars with Chris aka Rex Rodd in ‘Rex Rod’s Rod.’
Our BSP Classic Show is from October 2003. Bob Green says women complaining of sexual harassment need to get in line behind African-Americans and Latinos because they have more pressing harassment issues. Vernon Dozier says moms that are too involved in their kids athletics create gay bait, while fathers too involved create rapists.
Episode 897 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Leave a Comment
Concerning the Classic Hour, the actor (Billy Laughlin) that played Froggy in the Our Gang series did the voice as the character and it was not his real voice. He died in 1948 at the age of 16. Here is a link to the Wikipedia (for what it’s worth). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Billy_Laughlin