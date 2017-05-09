Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

It’s the original Pete Bone Rising Hour as Pete and sidekick Randy celebrate the nomination of Elvis Shurrock as their party’s standard bearer. They even get a call from Elvis. Or is it PR man Pee Wee Brown doing an impression? Now they’re confused.

The BSP Classic Show is from July 2004. It stars Bobbie Dooley who tells us the reason women get divorced is they don’t offer their bodies unconditionally and don’t courtesy flush.

Episode 898 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast