Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, October 16, 2017

Phil and the crew welcome Pastor William Rennick who caused a disturbance at yesterday’s Dodgers/Cubs game. Ted Bell bids farewell to the miniature chickens and Chris Norton has a new adult film, “Get Your Rocks Off, The Cornhusker Is Back.”

The BSP Classic Hour is from March 2000. Bob Green joins the program to talk about the apology recently issued to Jews & Indians on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church. Bob says that in order to properly apologize you’ve got to break out the checkbook.

Episode 1007 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast