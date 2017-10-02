Pre-Show
Monday, October 2, 2017
Phil and the panel interview Channel 19 News’ Don Berman about reports that while he gave out food and clothing to people displaced by recent fires, he kept a couple of sweaters and a pack of “bone-in sirloin steaks” for himself. Dr. Jim Sadler helps explain the behavior of Phil’s cat Thunder chasing a small mouse into the office but then losing it.
The BSP Classic Show is from October 2004. The show includes Bobbie Dooley, HOA president, forbidding two residents from voting, ostensibly on grounds that she needs help with a menu, and if they don’t help she will assess penalties against their property.
Episode 997 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
People need to have more respect for the Expertise of Dr. Jim Saddler
…He is the onlt authority on tonguing a jaguar that i know of…so, yeah.
Oh, wait…Phil has “tongued” Jaguar fromtime to time as well….kooky!
I remember going to the Orange County Fair in California a few years ago with my family and walking right past a full grown cow. She was HUGE!!!
Dodsworth ate sardines while the little cat caught all the mice