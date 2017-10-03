Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

This is an encore show from October 4, 2016. Margaret Grey sings a selection from her gig Saturday night at Alvin’s Dockside and takes no end of shit from Bud. Also Bud bitches that he and Bosell should do football again since the General and RC are covering the debates and the Saturday Cinema.

The BSP Classic Hour is from November 2005. Margaret Grey is on because she handcuffed herself to the White House fence in protest. She decides to pee in a cup since she is handcuffed and cannot go anywhere. Austin Amarca joins Phil because he thinks the media has oversold Hurricane Katrina.

Episode 998 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast