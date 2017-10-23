Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, October 23, 2017

Dr. Arthur Barn, vampire hunter, joins the show ahead of Halloween, and tells everyone he’s now warning people that vampires DON’T exist. Dr. Ed Elcott is in a 12 step program for sex addicts. One night, Larry Grover busts in on Dr. Elcott and Larry’s mom, Gloria, and it’s not pretty.

The BSP Classic Show comes to us from March 1994. It’s Phil’s last show on WCCO, Minneapolis.

Episode 1012 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast