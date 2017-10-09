Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, October 9, 2017

Dr. William Brown, the primatologist, tells Phil that Vice President Pence used his season tickets to get into the Colt game. Dr. Ron Tarner tells Phil he needs to get inoculated for a disease called “The Seventh Race.” When a beautiful woman walks by, it causes the affected individual to blurt out “riders up.” Also Jay Santos of the Citizens Auxiliary Police.

The BSP Classic Hour is from February 2002. Sylvia’s award winning call. Sincere Valentine’s message + hammering + David Hall + Sylvia = Huge Fun!

Episode 1002 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast