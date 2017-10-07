Classic Hour
Saturday, October 7, 2017
It’s BSP chat playback day. Unfortunately we only have the video cast today, not the audio download. Let’s put it this way…. human error.
The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2001. Art Griego discusses how, like Casey Martin, he feels he should be able to use a cart when golfing. He doesn’t want to let his alcoholism get in the way of that PGA card!
Time to hang it up phil,you,r too OLD for this
You didnt have audio last week either!