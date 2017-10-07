Classic Hour

Saturday, October 7, 2017

It’s BSP chat playback day. Unfortunately we only have the video cast today, not the audio download. Let’s put it this way…. human error.

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2001. Art Griego discusses how, like Casey Martin, he feels he should be able to use a cart when golfing. He doesn’t want to let his alcoholism get in the way of that PGA card!