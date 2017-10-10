Show

Comments
  • Christian
    Christian

    Best of Phone Calls, Segment 1. Length 8:41

    Phil takes on the personality of fellow WIOD Radio Host, and 2 time Dolphins Super Bowl Champion, Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich. He receives a call from former Dolphin Jack Clancy. They talk about new digs, old times, and fellow teammate Bob Griese. Griese has “fallen on hard times and owes Mandich money”. Phil strings Clancy along in classic Phil style getting more unbelievable as the call progresses.

    For all those who made these possible…. THANK YOU.
    Especially you Matt Blake. Thanks for digitizing and cleaning these up. The quality, so far, sounds great.

    WIOD “Wonderful Isle of Dreams” Broadcasting Company

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search