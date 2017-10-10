Best of Phone Calls, Segment 2. Length 8:49
Possibly late August or early September 1995
Phil receives a call from Lila in Coral Springs. Phil had caricatured Miami Dolphin Fullback Irvin Spikes and had given an account of his wife’s “accident” that had been in the news. Lila doesn’t believe Irving’s account and has questions. Phil gets “Irving” back on the phone and he spins an excuse of a tale and a wild yarn as to how his wife “fell down” and calls it all a misdial, a police mistake, and Black, Jewish, Native American racism.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.
Start typing and press Enter to search
Best of Phone Calls, Segment 2. Length 8:49
Possibly late August or early September 1995
Phil receives a call from Lila in Coral Springs. Phil had caricatured Miami Dolphin Fullback Irvin Spikes and had given an account of his wife’s “accident” that had been in the news. Lila doesn’t believe Irving’s account and has questions. Phil gets “Irving” back on the phone and he spins an excuse of a tale and a wild yarn as to how his wife “fell down” and calls it all a misdial, a police mistake, and Black, Jewish, Native American racism.