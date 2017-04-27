Show
Classic Hour
Phil sends the panel home and presents another Phil-Only podcast, the topic of which we can’t make out entirely but seems to have something to do with gaining by salvation by listening to some guy’s boring bungee jumping story… Also we (he) announce(s) the winners, competitor and listener, of Bar Fight Showdown 2! And wait till you hear how this whole thing is going to end!
The BSP Classic Show, from August 2013, stars Don Parsley and another tale of woe… his wife was killed by a transit bus while she was looting a TV in Akron, Ohio, during a power outage. And Bob Green loses it when an employee, after getting a raise, says ‘Praise Jesus’ in front of customers.
Episode 890 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Alex Jones contradicts the mainstream avalanche of a controlled narrative. different. You are yourself an alternative to the formatted comedic narrative. you give us a chance to escape the sit com factory and the film cameline humor. different. i think it is a huge compliment from Joe Rogan. You are our alternative comedian,another voice. And a damn funny one too. Love ya Phil and thanks.
Thanks for another great “Phil Only”. I agree with you about the audio versus watching the show in Phil TV in HD. For me, it’s getting to watch you acting and performing in character that drives it over the edge. Not to mention seeing when you crack yourself up, that’s just bonus.
IF YOU LOVE THE “OLD SHOW” THEN YOU’D REMEMBER THAT PHIL TALKED ALONE THEN AS WELL. FRICKEN DUH. The show was Monday to Friday. Then Phil started doing Saturdays because he missed a day here and there. He’s doing a Friday night chat, a Saturday Cinema, and all the editing that comes with them shows. And when he does miss a day, it’s not like there’s nothing to fall back on on on on this here site.
What the fuck man, paying $9.99 a month for content of this amount and quality seems criminal. Am I the only one who feels like this? This is worth quadruple that a month from all of us, easily.
Don’t know what it is, but the audio portion of the videocast is a but fuzzy. Not a huge thing but it’s noticeable. For the record, Phil Only shows are fine with me.
I noticed the audio issue,too – on the two most recent vid casts – sounds distorted Also, any Phil show is a great show IMHO
Analog instead of digital board.
Great show as always. You hit the nail right on the head about the meaning of life. I figured it out a little before you but I gotta a few years on you. It’s true what they say “great minds think alike”
Wow, thank you for opening your head and letting some matter spill out. I really appreciated it and listened, intently. That hour went by fast. If you were to pick one “Phil only” for a best of, this is it. You’re wise beyond your years and a very deep cat.
can’t wait for the wiod stuff. BTW when are u coming to MIA?
Alex is pretty funny, intentionally or not. Phil is funny full stop though. 🙂
I love the Phil-Only shows. Keep up the good fight, Phil.
Miss the panel man!!!
Not as “trolly” at this other post, but as a BSP, I’d like to request please no more “Phil Only” shows…..
Phil,Why don,t you quit again???Like you did a few years ago…you,re never there,your show socks along with your new podcast…..Get your SHIT on
If you don’t like the show don’t listen to it. You obviously don’t have a sense of humor or the intelligence to understand it.