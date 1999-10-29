Show
Hour 1:
Phil talks a little bit about actor Dwight Frye. The PHS presents: Phil “The Prophet” Hendrie… liberals beware!! Bud Dickman gives Phil the Prophet a flu shot. Former roadie Li’l Ian Anderson reviews the film “Dracula.” R.C. Chimes in to contest Li’l Ian’s quoting, although he can’t spit his version out either!
Featured Exchange:
R.C. – “Rats, um, um, um, um,”
Ian – “thousands…”
R.C. – “thousands of um, um, um”
Ian – “rats…”
R.C. – “QUIT IT, SPOOGE!”
Hour 2:
“Gross 95, Net 72” Ted Bell calls to gloat about his new membership at a prestigious clubhouse. He claims that golf courses are where million-dollar deals are made; he recently bet his seafood supplier Bruce that he could beat him and his baby sister by himself and in exchange he gets 5% off the cost of seafood for the year. It turns out that Ted won, but it is revealed that the only reason he did is because he has a handicap of 23 strokes!
Featured Exchange between Ted and a caller:
“Don’t hate me cuz I cracked open some ass today, sir.”
“You didn’t, you’re a hack! You shot a 95!”
*long pause* “Ya know somethin’? This is exactly the conversation I got into with Bruce; I said ‘ya can’t handle it, can ya,’ and he’s calling me all kinds of names. I whooped up, son!”
Hour 3:
Phil talks about the mother in Colorado that blew her brains out. Bobbie Dooley calls in to talk about the run-in she had today with her daughter’s school but hangs up because she was offended by some of Phil’s earlier comments.
Show log by Mike Angileri
