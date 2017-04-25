Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

RC Collins wants to start a dating site like FarmersOnly.com. But what Phil and the crew see as a racist site, RC thinks is sexually inappropriate, having women meet the farmer in… cornfields. Tom Cattan’s health wagon is back in town complete with phony exorcisms and Tom in a cape and Al Jolson-style black face. Dean Wheeler describes the informality of his so-called “Yogo” classes.

The BSP Classic Hour is from February 2001. Bob McGraw of McGraw Industries is raising money for the Seattle Quake by selling earthquake kits for $250 each. The money is going to multiple charities, but Bob can’t remember their names, so it’s best to make out the checks directly to Bob McGraw.

Episode 888 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast