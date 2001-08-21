Show

Hour 1:

Steve Bosell was at the restroom at Outback Steakhouse and a guy walked in on him and said ‘who died in here’. Steve experienced PTSD. Phil closes talking about the fad of foreign names for kids, and how certain names like Ian are cherry-picked. He suggests it’s not very American.

Hour 2:

Coach Vernon Dozier says that kids dying on high school football fields is because of a ‘pussy’ stamina. Phil closes discussing Sylvia, a self-professed MENSA member, who unwittingly argues with Phil’s fake character and plays her in a flashback 2001-08-20 hour one

Hour 3:

FIRST HALF. Connie Chung’s upcoming interview with Gary Condit. Phil promotes the BSP and archives. Phil performs South Of The Border Diary August 13. SECOND HALF. Phil does Larry King opening, Phil talks about news themes, bubonic plague, scary movies. Phil complains he can’t get good celebrity guests to visit the studio, but Gary Oldman, Harry Shearer, and others did show.