Show

Hour 1:

Charlie Lafountain joins the program, he says it’s possible that Firestone tires are purposefully being manufactured falsely by the Japanese because they want payback for Nagasaki. Storytime with Phil Hendrie.

Hour 2:

Child Psychologist Roland Schwinn thinks it’s a crime that a 120 lbs. 3 year old Mexican child was taken from its parents house for abuse. Phil talks about losing weight.

Hour 3:

Bobbie Dooley of the Western Estates Homeowners Association joins the program, she is putting prospective home owners through an application process that some say is unfair and similar to hazing.