Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Phil talks with Frank Grey about Jim Furyk’s PGA one-round record of 58 this past weekend. And Bud Dickman reports on Olympic table tennis in Iran, or what he says they call ”paddling it.” Jeff Dowdder talks roller coasters. This show is an encore from August 8, 2016.

The BSP Classic Hour is from January 2006. Austin Amarka welcomes Phil to Phoenix and explains why Arizona doesn’t celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Episode 963 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast