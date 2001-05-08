Show

Jay Santos kicked off the show. He wanted to say something to the old people in the audience who use their RVs to go to Yellowstone, etc. Jay thinks that they should spend that gas money visiting their grandkids instead of making the young family spend money to visit them!

Lloyd Bonafide joined us in the second hour to announce that he’s gone completely manual in his house. He sweats his ass off and his neighbors while his neighbors are using all kinds of juice.

RC Collins wrapped up the second hour with his weekly Sopranos report.

Phil then went on a rant about the power outages.

Steve Bosell called in during the third hour to talk about his son being bullied at school. He wants to dress his son up like a mobster so the bullies will leave him alone.

