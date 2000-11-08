Show
Hour 1:
Phil brings the election results as they happen. – Bush wins KY, IN, SC, GA Gore wins VT, FL – Bobbie Dooley joins from the polling center encouraging people to vote, and please vote for Bush. Steve Bozell and Dave Oliva, ordinary voters from each side br
Hour 2:
Bush has 121 electoral votes, Gore has 119 – Dave Oliva, Gore supporter feels pretty good, Steve Bozell is worried about a Gore win, Terri-Rae Elmer has specifics, Bozell expresses his concerns over immigration. Dave Oliva blesses Al Gore for legal aborti
Hour 3:
Big changes in the election – Terri-Rae Elmer brings election coverage – Hillary Clinton wins NY Senate seat, Gore has 192 electoral votes, Bush has 153 – Phil thought Bush would win, but has to call it for Gore – The voting stations in Rancho Mirage, CA
“That’s what makes America great. You can go to a news room and say, tell me about this electoral college? I don’t know, back to you Phil.” Lol
MAGA
Your old election shows are proving to be great tools in putting our current election into perspective. I’m so glad these are here Phil!