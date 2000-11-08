Show

Hour 1:

Phil brings the election results as they happen. – Bush wins KY, IN, SC, GA Gore wins VT, FL – Bobbie Dooley joins from the polling center encouraging people to vote, and please vote for Bush. Steve Bozell and Dave Oliva, ordinary voters from each side br

Hour 2:

Bush has 121 electoral votes, Gore has 119 – Dave Oliva, Gore supporter feels pretty good, Steve Bozell is worried about a Gore win, Terri-Rae Elmer has specifics, Bozell expresses his concerns over immigration. Dave Oliva blesses Al Gore for legal aborti

Hour 3:

Big changes in the election – Terri-Rae Elmer brings election coverage – Hillary Clinton wins NY Senate seat, Gore has 192 electoral votes, Bush has 153 – Phil thought Bush would win, but has to call it for Gore – The voting stations in Rancho Mirage, CA