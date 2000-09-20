Show

Hour 1:

Professional pilot Art Griego proposes that modern airplanes no longer need rudders & wings because we are achieving space travel in vehicles without wings.

Hour 2:

Ruben Ramon Escobar joins the program to talk about the plane that went down off the coast of Cuba, he believes that Elian Gonzales was on board attempting to come back to the United States. Coast to Coast AM… Art Bell and General Johnson Jameson discus

Hour 3:

Bobbie Dooley explains why she is taking Jewish children off the street and baptizing them in her blue tiled Caribbean swimming pool.