Show

The show started with David G. Hall, who was on to tell Phil to pander to conservatives by saying that it’s good Bush apologized to keep Jesse Jackson from stealing attention. Phil walks out and leaves David to play harmonica.

Jay Santos joined us in the second hour. He said that you can’t blame the Cincinnati cop for shooting the unarmed black kid. You see, Cincy cops come from Northern Kentucky and are hillbillies, who are too stupid to know the difference.

RC Collins kicked off the third hour to say that “respect policies” suck. RC thinks that he’s lived more than his teachers. He’s had cancer, his parents divorced, kidney failure, etc. What are they gonna be able to teach him after all that? They should call him “sir”.

Phil wrapped up the show with a rant about FCC indecency rules getting more strict. They now have huge microphones and reel to reel tapes that can hear every conversation, public or provate, taking place.