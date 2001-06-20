Show

Margarey Grey kicked off the show tonight. Her son’s friend says that his inspiration is Jesus. What a little freak…

David G. Hall and Bud closed the hour. David tells Phil and Bud to be like those two dumbasses in Texas and do a bit. Say that Martin Lawrence is dead and take calls. It’ll be hilarious.

Dr. Robert Greene, criminal psychologist, started the second hour discussing the woman who killed her five kids. Dr. Green says that it’s not excusable, but it is understandable. Parents fantasize about killing their kids when they get frustrated.

Art Bell came on the show in the third hour to announce that aliens are draining California’s electricity and they want to have sex with Art to repopulate the world.

