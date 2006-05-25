Show

Hour 1:

Lloyd Bonifide and RC Collins are going to Canada to shoot blanks at war dodgers.

Hour 2:

Justin MacAlroy doesn’t want Robin Williams speaking at his graduation ceremony because he might be a meth addict and he hasn’t made a funny movie in over a decade.

Hour 3:

David Hall sets up the show monitor to Porky Pig. Lloyd Bonifide sings “Ruby” by Kenny Rogers & the First Edition. Jeff Dowder calls in live from “Magic Land” to talk about their newest roller coaster.