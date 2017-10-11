 

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

An encore show from October 11, 2016. It’s an “As You Like To Hear Them,” the interview show where the subject must tell the truth. This week, Hillary Clinton. Jay Santos talks about a phishing operation he put in with the Citizens Auxiliary Police and Bobbie and Steve Dooley find a hotel that takes cats!

The BSP Classic Hour is from April 2005. Lloyd Bonafide is insistent that when the youth center he and his wife financially support has its teen formal dance for underprivileged youth, a song he wrote called “I Gotta Rock” be played.

Episode 1004 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

  • John

    The classic was Bobbie finding black porn mags in her sons room.

  • TwiceRemoved77
    TwiceRemoved77

    The studio is being fumigated the rest of the week? I thought Bud fumigated it everyday!

