Show

Hour 1:

Colleen Kristen Brewster joins the program, she says Gloria Steinham has betrayed all women by marrying a rich guy. Phil the Prophet talks about John Goodman’s gay portrayal in “Normal Ohio.”

Hour 2:

Phil talks about auditioning for a TV show. Senior citizen Viola Mitchell is afraid that George W. Bush wants to kill her. Phil talks about Robert Altman’s statement about Bush and Roman Polankski.

Hour 3:

“Sexual Furby” Lloyd calls in to tell Phil how the Furby toy he bought for his grandchild used the F-Word, stuck his tongue in his ear and made a lunging motion towards his crotch!. Phil reads from a Home Improvement catalogue.