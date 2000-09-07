Show
Hour 1:
Colleen Kristen Brewster joins the program, she says Gloria Steinham has betrayed all women by marrying a rich guy. Phil the Prophet talks about John Goodman’s gay portrayal in “Normal Ohio.”
Hour 2:
Phil talks about auditioning for a TV show. Senior citizen Viola Mitchell is afraid that George W. Bush wants to kill her. Phil talks about Robert Altman’s statement about Bush and Roman Polankski.
Hour 3:
“Sexual Furby” Lloyd calls in to tell Phil how the Furby toy he bought for his grandchild used the F-Word, stuck his tongue in his ear and made a lunging motion towards his crotch!. Phil reads from a Home Improvement catalogue.
Funny. We need to hear from Viola Mitchell on ACA and Trump Care.