Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Phil and the crew bring on Harvey Weirman for another News Break. Jeff Dowdder’s band Darq Hors rocks the CK Corona Middle School Teen Fair. Vernon Dozier has a new disciplinary tool at football practice. It’s called ‘Dirt Blanket.’ Reverend Dave Castorini trashes a hardware store the way Jesus might have the money lenders.

The BSP Classic Hour is from June 2005. RC Collins of Bradley Military Academy wants to be 101st Airborne but would like the option of not jumping out of a plane into combat if it looks too hairy…

Episode 899 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast