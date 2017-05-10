Pre-Show
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Phil and the crew bring on Harvey Weirman for another News Break. Jeff Dowdder’s band Darq Hors rocks the CK Corona Middle School Teen Fair. Vernon Dozier has a new disciplinary tool at football practice. It’s called ‘Dirt Blanket.’ Reverend Dave Castorini trashes a hardware store the way Jesus might have the money lenders.
The BSP Classic Hour is from June 2005. RC Collins of Bradley Military Academy wants to be 101st Airborne but would like the option of not jumping out of a plane into combat if it looks too hairy…
Episode 899 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Reminds me of my old high school days. This was back in the late 90s some guys in high school published an underground newspaper mostly fictional featuring one of our instructors who looked like he was from the 3rd Reich, German last name, bald head, blue eyes, we always used to comment how he looked like he just gassed some Jews, and one of our few female instructors doing things with squash and cucumbers that was unsanitary.
Then it went to predict student’s futures, one student was predicted to live in a Hovel, while others were pictured in their parents basement. Some girl complained how people were talking behind her back in front of her face and one guy who admired Hitler was in a love triangle, in a rock band, and trying to impress chicks by being a play. He went on to have a very public meltdown, spazzing out and then hiding under his car. Finally, it went on to rank the more visible students, you know the typical: best looking, best abs, most smart (the grammar), etc and finally most weird (that’s me!). It was nuts to say the least. Reminds me of RC Collins Goth Beav Hunt.