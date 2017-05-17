Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

This encore from May 17, 2016, is one of the best-ever Chris Pootay Shows. It’s Chris auditioning his show for some big shot syndicators. He rolls out the Big O dedication, where Chris makes orgasm sounds, and while some guy is working in an Alaskan oilfield, Chris steals his girlfriend.

The BSP Classic Show, from July 2002, features Vernon Dozier advocating for interfamily romance between fathers and grown daughters. He’s also trying to get back at his wife. His book is called “Life With Dad”, with chapters like “My Pretty Pony PJs”, “Dance Like Britney”, “Show & Tell”, and “Let’s Get Away From Mom”. Caller Suzanna was so shocked she almost got into a wreck and drove up on a curb.

Episode 904 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast